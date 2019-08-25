D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $560,060 as Stock Value Rose; Air Lease (Call) (AL) Shares Rose While Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Its Stake by $2.61 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (Call) (AL) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 76,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 77,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.30M shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 10 shares. Pnc Financial Services has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 95,574 shares. First Amer Comml Bank reported 11,200 shares. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 11,442 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Management Inc has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 974 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 280,000 shares. Farmers has 87,237 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 49,000 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.06% or 49,608 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 12,857 are held by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 3.11M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Needham Investment Limited Liability Co has 2.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 23,635 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 45,996 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 18,128 shares. Victory Management accumulated 311,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin reported 17,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invs Ca invested 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 614,047 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 0.01% stake. Markston Intl Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Envestnet Asset owns 107,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 241,062 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 28,500 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 7,239 shares to 175,263 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).