D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Medicines Co (MDCO) Position by $8.08 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 4.45 million shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 299,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.61M, up from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 08/03/2018 – REG-DURA VERMEER AND HEIJMANS IN BUILDING CONSORTIUM FOR EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY NEW-BUILD PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – The medicines, which help unleash the immune system on cancer cells, were tested in patients with advanced lung cancer; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY; 20/03/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – FILED FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WITH THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Incorporated accumulated 8,250 shares. 100,977 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Blackrock Inc accumulated 10.58M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 10,053 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 382,775 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 45,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Bay Management Lp accumulated 125,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tci Wealth owns 50 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,750 shares to 33,920 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 93,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,080 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Mngmt has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.20M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 125,418 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Axa stated it has 31,354 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 719,801 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Company reported 10,296 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 487,573 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 1.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Majedie Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 11,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 14,304 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 402,788 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 3,700 shares stake.