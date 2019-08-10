D.R. Horton (DHI) Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.95 Million; Novagold Resources (NG) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Raised Stake by $560,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.03M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 47,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 135,658 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 183,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.03M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares to 69,529 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.