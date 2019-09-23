D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $343,355; Sol Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position in Carlyle Group (CG) by $332,200

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 6.33M shares traded or 50.36% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 959,879 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE HIRES BOSWELL MANAGING DIRECTOR ON CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – VARO ENERGY CANCELS PLANS FOR IPO ON EURONEXT – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle pays $1bn for Australia’s biggest wine producer; 05/03/2018 – CARLYLE INTL ENERGY FUND’S MARCEL VAN POECKE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle: HGH Deal Expected to Close in 3Q or 4Q This Year; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – ET NOW: Sources on PNB Housing: Carlyle opens the book to sell 80 lakh share in PNB Housing (4.8% of the company). Deal Siz…; 16/03/2018 – VITOL, CARLYLE ARE SAID TO ANNOUNCE VARO ENERGY IPO NEXT WEEK

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 108,370 shares to 168,452 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 155,510 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 19,790 shares. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 282,171 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,805 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Qci Asset Incorporated New York owns 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 500 shares. Stifel Financial owns 142,785 shares. Gp Holdings Ag owns 204,497 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,702 shares to 2,801 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,505 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).