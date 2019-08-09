D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Grs Advisors Trimmed Stake by $6.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $10.36 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 738,041 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 323.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 80,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 105,916 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 25,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 442,529 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,500 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 7.16M are held by World. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 75,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 2.06M shares. Federated Pa accumulated 941,163 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 895,070 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 25,650 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 29.64M shares. Account Ltd Liability Company holds 3.47% or 92,525 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 44,998 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 171 shares. 2,125 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,828 shares. Pension Ser invested in 487,573 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DR Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “10 Top US Defense Contractors – Investing News Network” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp holds 15,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 14,024 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability has 3,654 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 98,314 were reported by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Meyer Handelman reported 1.11% stake. Clark Capital Management Group Inc Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,578 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,646 shares. Cahill Fin Advisors has 2,628 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank Tru has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,290 shares. Fil Limited has 124,426 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt stated it has 44,132 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Counsel owns 3,791 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The New York-based Epoch Invest Incorporated has invested 1.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).