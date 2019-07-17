D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Position by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,363 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.56 million, down from 748,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 232,015 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 35,760 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Criteo To Present At The Nasdaq 40th Investor Program On June 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Clean Yield reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Squared Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 125,898 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 1.27 million shares stake. Ameriprise Fin has 341,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 45,395 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 37,954 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 1.32M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 23,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 17,426 shares. Regions Corp invested in 2,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Black Creek Invest Inc holds 1.59 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.14M shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 500 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Piedmont Investment reported 20,143 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 120,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Co has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 243,468 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership holds 150,882 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 849 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 24,681 shares. Cibc Ww owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 44,998 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 34,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loews invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 97,960 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 472,683 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 639,586 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Allen Barbara K also sold $147,164 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 195,377 shares to 296,281 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).