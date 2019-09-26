D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.69 Million; M&R Capital Management Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Lifted as Market Value Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $190.85. About 2.14M shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as the company's stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 140,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, down from 179,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.03 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 18,874 shares to 93,839 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 33,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.