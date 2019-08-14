D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Account Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 182,047 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 6.29 million shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 338,023 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has 1.71M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 1.19M shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Co holds 8,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 66,109 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The New York-based Bluemar Management Lc has invested 2.59% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 83,626 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 257,998 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2 were reported by Carroll Fincl Incorporated. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,574 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 2.54% or 225,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 833,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 34,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Group Incorporated accumulated 145,590 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 8,368 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 16,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 400,000 shares stake. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 16,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,667 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 21,255 shares stake. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 1.14 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 29,323 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability reported 33,919 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.