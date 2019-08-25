D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Account Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Stake by $428,098

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97M, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.30M shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 4.17M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 236,961 are held by Dsam Prtn (London) Limited. Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% stake. Bp Public Llc holds 37,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. White Elm Cap Ltd Co reported 129,900 shares stake. First Mercantile reported 2,470 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,777 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Goodman Financial owns 3.77% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 178,775 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 506,153 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. Macquarie Group invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gyroscope Cap Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,224 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 34,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 41,560 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 10.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based S&T Commercial Bank Pa has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 652,285 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 23,900 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 674 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 686,111 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.19% or 1.22 million shares. Argent Co has 4,087 shares. Goelzer Inc accumulated 22,219 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Svcs has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vermont-based Manchester Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Allied Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pure Financial Advsrs has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cubic Asset Mgmt owns 59,876 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 28,272 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc accumulated 12,403 shares.