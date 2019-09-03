D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Increased by $5.76 Million Its Stake; As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Position

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 39,169 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 56,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 273,937 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 34.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 118,048 shares. Century Cos has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 168,224 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Hotchkis Wiley Limited Com invested in 60,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 55,700 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 2.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Kames Cap Public Limited holds 153,625 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). 2.96M are held by Blackrock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 29,145 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 278,135 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 38,422 shares. D E Shaw Company, New York-based fund reported 42,678 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 69,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 607,832 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 5,500 shares. The New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Carroll Finance Assoc Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 120,947 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 907,279 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Charter Co invested in 0.05% or 9,623 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.08% or 20.74M shares.

