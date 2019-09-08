D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose While Account Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.05 Million; Michaels Cos (MIK) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.34M market cap company. The stock increased 8.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 7.90M shares traded or 144.48% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 3.90 million shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 68,992 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.64% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Leuthold Lc holds 135,658 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 9,526 shares. New York-based Gagnon Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Creative Planning has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blackrock Inc owns 29.64 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Adage Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Impala Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 537,255 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Private Tru Company Na holds 0.06% or 6,886 shares in its portfolio.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 59,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 27,710 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Co reported 41,355 shares stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 49,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 157 shares. Bain Cap Investors Limited Liability Company owns 52.80 million shares. Northern Tru stated it has 753,434 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 86,248 shares. Yorktown Research holds 29,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 474,508 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 150,787 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 19,800 shares. Kestrel Invest Mngmt Corp reported 336,575 shares.