D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose While White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Markston International Decreased Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $1.26 Million

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc. (VRSN) by 94.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 7,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VeriSign, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 44.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares to 83,221 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.