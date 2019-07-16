D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Boosted Its Holding; Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake Maintained by Btim Corp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 11,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 481,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.20 million, up from 469,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $251.62. About 209,431 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 847,865 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $137.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25M shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 467,119 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.63% stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shine Invest Advisory Services has 1,374 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt Lp holds 500,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Federated Inc Pa reported 941,163 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 13,333 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 25,650 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 23 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 14,235 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 130,017 shares to 207,596 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).