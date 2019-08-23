D R Horton (DHI) Position Held by Senator Investment Group Lp; Central Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 397,660 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 2.71 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $137.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).