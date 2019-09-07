D R Horton (DHI) Position Has Upped by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; Dean Investment Associates Position in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 234,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 683,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 448,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 233,083 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.86% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 475,000 shares. Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 454,143 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 6,413 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 21,545 were reported by Two Sigma Ltd Liability. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,760 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Qs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 14,857 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com invested in 0.08% or 21,195 shares. Moreover, Senator Investment Gp Lp has 1.73% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.85 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 11,076 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 9,363 were reported by Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 27,460 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 354,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 101,105 shares to 226,955 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,896 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 102,331 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 65,182 shares. Sei Invests reported 18,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 79,155 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc holds 800 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) or 91,553 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) or 14,104 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 15.27M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.06% or 8.20M shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 13,587 shares.