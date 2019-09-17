D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Boosted by $343,355 Its Stake; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment T (PMT) Cut by $314,622 as Stock Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment T (PMT) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The hedge fund held 19,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 421,549 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 9.92 million shares traded or 146.23% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.76M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

