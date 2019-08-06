D R Horton (DHI) Holding Raised by Underhill Investment Management Llc; As Aaon (AAON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.51 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 1.10M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 30,715 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,656 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,993 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 14,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 146 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,376 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 171,559 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.55% or 479,001 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 67,100 shares. Fjarde Ap has 95,574 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Daiwa Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 14,304 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21,601 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $86.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,219 are owned by Piedmont Advsr. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 31,041 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr stated it has 0.02% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 502,001 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 118,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 692,077 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.84% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 4.24M are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Co.

