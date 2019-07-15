D R Horton (DHI) Holding Maintained by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; Hartford Financial Management Has Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $318,897

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 452,723 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 40,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 23.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Hewatt Michael W, worth $120,589 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.