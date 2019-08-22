D R Horton (DHI) Holding Held by Underhill Investment Management Llc; Adage Capital Partners Gp Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Boosted by $321,100

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.60 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.89 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $235.77. About 1.08 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 120,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svmk Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Kepos Capital LP has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 29,105 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Tree LP invested in 0.01% or 6,777 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.92% or 822,981 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 286,555 shares. Sabal Trust has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,361 are held by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company. Donaldson Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,168 shares. Stillwater Lc reported 2.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.23% or 2,176 shares. D E Shaw & Communications accumulated 87,108 shares.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.