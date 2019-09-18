D.R. Horton (DHI) Holding Has Increased by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price Declined While S Muoio & Company Has Cut Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 81,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 381,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, up from 300,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 11.11M shares traded or 166.73% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 223,775 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 60,308 shares. Longfellow Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,083 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 49,719 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com has 0.43% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 46,464 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 10,000 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.86% or 780,000 shares. 375,397 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Co Ltd owns 2,342 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Vanguard Group invested in 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 190,251 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.41% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,261 shares to 149,357 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 615,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,035 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

