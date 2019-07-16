D R Horton (DHI) Holder White Elm Capital Has Cut Stake by $537,100 as Valuation Rose; As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stock Declined, Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $27.51 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35 million, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 965,730 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy accumulated 67,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Account Mngmt Llc owns 92,525 shares. Pcj Counsel holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Com reported 644,455 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 11,442 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 13,421 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management Sa. Profund Limited holds 5,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 4,017 shares. Da Davidson Co stated it has 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.25% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Grs Lc accumulated 192,896 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & has 1.41% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 60,053 shares. One Capital Limited Com holds 0.45% or 61,190 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.53M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc reported 15,491 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.81% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 60,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 833,460 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 23,688 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Lc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 30,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated owns 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 105,190 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.1% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 25,451 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management reported 42,450 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Investment has 43,006 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 131,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Lc reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 29,225 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Com.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1.18 million shares to 17,069 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 30,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,459 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).