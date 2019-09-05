D R Horton (DHI) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Raised Stake by $6.15 Million; Raging Capital Management Upped Its Popular (BPOP) Stake by $643,552 as Share Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 252,840 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $137.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 610,775 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Js Mgmt Lc invested 0.83% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.4% or 428,447 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 586,047 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holding Incorporated invested in 5,085 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 67,694 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zweig reported 0.3% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 12,008 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.65% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 34,144 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 20,100 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gradient Limited Company has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares to 624,275 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).