D R Horton (DHI) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Cut Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $65.91 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 589,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 146 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 21,330 shares. 714,363 are held by Dana Inc. Washington-based Parametric Associates has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,614 shares. Moreover, Investment House Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Invesco holds 0.04% or 2.94M shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.01% or 849 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street invested in 0.05% or 15.52M shares. Charter Co holds 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 9,623 shares. Axa reported 31,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilltop Inc holds 0.04% or 5,085 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 421,082 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.