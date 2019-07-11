D R Horton (DHI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 2.44 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $302.31. About 881,503 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28 million shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M on Friday, February 1. On Friday, January 18 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 32,500 shares. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 77,073 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 71,645 shares. Crestwood Management Limited Partnership holds 48,600 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 0.02% or 29,720 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 135,515 shares. Capital Investment Svcs Of America accumulated 49,428 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.96% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 449 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Stifel holds 43,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 14,338 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd owns 1,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Comm Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 380 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 91,736 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. 1,667 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $59,281 were sold by Allen Barbara K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 49,608 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Com Na has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.67% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). West Oak invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hourglass Capital Limited Co has 0.11% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bankshares Of America De holds 7.96M shares. Financial Advantage Inc holds 0.01% or 220 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 125,418 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 586,047 shares. 108,816 were reported by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Amica Mutual has 11,442 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability has 129,900 shares. 432,600 were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Andra Ap has 0.21% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 172,500 shares.