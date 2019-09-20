D R Horton (DHI) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $316,609; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $920,706

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.49M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 12,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 20,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 2.94M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 472,790 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,906 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coldstream Management Incorporated reported 16,765 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.61M shares. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07M shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Texas-based Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 24,161 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,707 shares to 77,379 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenhaven Associates accumulated 8.50 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Vident Investment Advisory Limited holds 0.03% or 9,308 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2,242 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 6,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 123 shares. Loews stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Howe Rusling holds 336 shares. 30,649 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Ma. Earnest Prtnrs invested in 0.71% or 1.82M shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability stated it has 33,850 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 1.7% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 98,565 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 253,428 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $467.01 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

