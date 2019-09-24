D R Horton (DHI) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Holding; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 846,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 11.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.72 million, down from 12.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 6.33 million shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 81,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 96,271 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.96M, down from 178,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 748,982 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 484,279 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $226.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 562,374 shares. Altfest L J And reported 9,445 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 30,079 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,291 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Lc reported 1.15% stake. 5,438 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 146,269 shares. Moreover, Shaker Invs Lc Oh has 0.92% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 32,107 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 22,833 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.68M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 11,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 50,995 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 84 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Llc reported 247,291 shares. Counselors has 14,018 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 19,644 shares. 849,690 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 954 are owned by Captrust Financial. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited New York reported 4,744 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,728 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 23,551 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 0.14% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 524 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 59 shares. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.97% or 39,750 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 2,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

