D R Horton (DHI) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $343,355; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Decreased Its Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 7.26 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, down from 182,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 3.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,700 shares to 16,912 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 38,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,207 shares. 21,305 are owned by Bartlett Co Lc. First Republic Invest reported 602,993 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,723 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 135,163 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 570,024 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.70 million shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company, a South Dakota-based fund reported 9,930 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 8,700 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 27,601 shares. Aspen Invest Management has 19,223 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd holds 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 8,802 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,538 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,639 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).