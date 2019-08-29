D R Horton (DHI) Holder Cna Financial Has Lowered Position; Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Its Autohome (ATHM) Stake by $7.40 Million; Valuation Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 383,936 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 83,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.49 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.83M shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Northern Tru holds 0.04% or 4.17M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Ltd owns 15,039 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.07% stake. Tiverton Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 95,000 shares. 59,976 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,387 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 23,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 12,705 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.30M shares stake.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 63,370 shares to 110,159 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

