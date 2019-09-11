D R Horton (DHI) Holder Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $30.47 Million as Shares Rose; As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lowered Its Holding

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 18,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 3.18M shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 743,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 54,864 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 798,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 4.05M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 177,779 shares to 842,700 shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.02% or 61,269 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.24% or 14,447 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.79% or 9,664 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,884 shares. Arrow stated it has 7,668 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Communication Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2,906 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Exchange Management stated it has 8,356 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corp has 2.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coastline Trust Com owns 10,445 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 2,870 shares. South State holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,836 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Liability Co has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,084 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 73,190 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Etrade Ltd Liability reported 13,333 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 941,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 524,190 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 220 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,268 shares. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Senator Inv Grp Inc Lp has 1.85 million shares. Smithfield Trust Communications invested in 5,919 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 34,941 shares. Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,810 shares. Philadelphia has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,296 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 4,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.65 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 76,435 shares to 210,878 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 255,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).