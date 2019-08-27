D R Horton (DHI) Holder Account Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Valuation Declined While Qvt Financial LP Has Cut Holding

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 488,131 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. It closed at $49.21 lastly. It is up 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 34,941 shares. Capital Rech Global has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited accumulated 0.02% or 60,764 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has 6,166 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 6,452 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 7.96 million shares. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 24,681 shares. One Cap Management has invested 0.45% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 60,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 2.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 84 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj accumulated 409,986 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corp accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has 0.38% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Glenmede Trust Na holds 322,348 shares. The Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.3% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Cap Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 4,200 were reported by Yorktown Mgmt And Research. 14,292 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co. Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.61% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Century Companies stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 236,117 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,913 shares. Vanguard Gru has 3.96M shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 3,820 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated owns 2,856 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.