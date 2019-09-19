D R Horton (Dhi) (DHI) Share Value Rose While Greenhaven Associates Lowered Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Moors & Cabot Inc

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $230.35. About 419,052 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (DHI) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366.64 million, down from 8.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 407,873 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,767 shares to 10,149 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 64,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,912 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,851 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 20,108 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 28,460 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 0.16% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 845,941 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Research has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.14% stake. Bamco Ny holds 0.03% or 34,057 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5.95 million shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs reported 7,213 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 48,059 shares. Capital International Investors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.15M shares. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 0.65% or 14,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 3.01 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated invested in 74,532 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,190 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 21,979 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Korea Investment Corp has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 479,891 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6,599 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 177 shares.