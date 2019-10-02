D R Horton (Dhi) (DHI) Market Value Rose While Greenhaven Associates Lowered Stake by $1.90 Million; Koshinski Asset Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $668,040 as Market Valuation Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (DHI) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366.64 million, down from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corp owns 150,932 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 0.05% or 4,263 shares. Burney accumulated 174,896 shares or 0.81% of the stock. River Road Asset Lc invested in 0.79% or 533,579 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 96,200 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 1.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brandywine Communication has 8.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nuveen Asset Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 69,378 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 55,499 shares. -based Bonness Enterp Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Associates Mo reported 11,061 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,402 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sentinel Com Lba invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 95,792 shares. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.04M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 26,986 shares. Hudock Group Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.16M are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 59,015 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Com has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.48% or 151,529 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 57,821 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.