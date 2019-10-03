D R Horton Com (DHI) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $762,777; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 5.24M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Vertex Pharmaceuticals; CRISPR Therapeutics Is a Better Biotech Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com accumulated 0.09% or 59,400 shares. Sns Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). St Germain D J Com Inc holds 0.1% or 12,707 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 5,719 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 110,966 shares. Tradewinds Capital has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,687 shares. Charter has 117,058 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 2,799 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa holds 370,871 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.83% or 115,056 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 38,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 408,101 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects holds 723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenhaven Assocs has invested 6.4% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 0.05% or 1.41M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 84 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Nomura owns 785,327 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bluemar Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 140,524 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 130,783 shares. Sei Investments Com invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hrt Limited Liability reported 22,001 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Chemical Bancshares holds 0.17% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 34,818 shares.