D R Horton Com (DHI) Holder Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Suntrust Banks Upped Its Position by $24.89 Million as Stock Value Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 3.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 829.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 248,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 278,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 2.83M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Private Na holds 0.06% or 6,913 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 13,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 132,200 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,161 shares. First Republic Inv holds 72,473 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 29,400 shares. Curbstone Mngmt holds 0.13% or 11,050 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.15% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 17,050 shares. Assetmark reported 463 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.15M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 156,609 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.71% or 1.82M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 135,664 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,208 shares to 286,116 shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).