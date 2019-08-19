D R Horton (Call) (DHI) Position Boosted by Maplelane Capital Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Wellcome Trust Ltd

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 816 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 0% or 33,762 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blb&B Advsrs has 91,380 shares. Camarda Lc invested in 0.01% or 80 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 16,300 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 423,465 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 564,277 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 581,638 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 66,109 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 34,660 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments Communications. Charter reported 9,623 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,857 shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Daiwa Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 14,304 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).