D R Horton (Call) (DHI) Holding Held by Maplelane Capital Llc; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Whitnell & Co Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 4.55M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.30 million shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 21,888 shares to 30,225 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $123.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,001 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.