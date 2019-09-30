D L Carlson Investment Group Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.87 Million; Second Curve Capital Position in Banc Of California (BANC) Has Decreased by $1.69 Million as Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Will Pay Publishers to Create News Video for Watch; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc analyzed 129,659 shares as the company's stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 632,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, down from 762,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $716.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 197,851 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Jcsd Ltd reported 379,300 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc has 101,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 11,947 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 21,050 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 308,692 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Ltd has 0.48% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 43,695 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 66 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Parkside Bank owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs owns 29,800 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,000 shares to 271,200 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Banc of California Says Defrauded of $36.1M – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on October 24, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,575 shares to 9,845 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 6,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,741 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 397,349 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial reported 755,068 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Trust invested in 7,320 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.5% stake. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.41% or 1,510 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 4,404 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.11 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested in 2,930 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,554 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc. Dsc LP invested in 7,235 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 28,704 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 25,029 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 1.29% or 14.89M shares. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 1,422 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Golub Ltd Liability reported 3.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.