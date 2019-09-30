D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $826,355 as Stock Value Rose; Ecolab Com (ECL) Share Value Rose While Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 19,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74M, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 984,991 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Lc owns 0.12% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,585 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,720 shares. Kepos Capital LP accumulated 30 shares. Three Peaks Limited Liability Company reported 28,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.49% or 292,607 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 354,031 shares. 50,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan stated it has 0.96% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Merchants has 7,513 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tdam Usa Inc holds 23,637 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Axa has 640,989 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 586 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,030 shares to 67,075 shares, valued at $72.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na invested in 0.63% or 22,398 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 3.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Cap Mngmt accumulated 88,002 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Lbmc Limited stated it has 10,669 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 2.56M shares. Old National Bank In reported 8,823 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benedict Financial holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,042 shares. Clal Enter holds 0.47% or 146,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Century Companies stated it has 5.88 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd invested in 5.22% or 7,510 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 3.98 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Cutter & Com Brokerage stated it has 8,747 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.