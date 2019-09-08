D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.76 Million as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Boosted by Eastern Bank

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 139,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 123,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 106,364 shares to 329,009 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 45,314 were accumulated by Wills Fin Group. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 105,622 shares. First Midwest Bank Division reported 0.92% stake. Orleans Mgmt La has 2,489 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1.03 million were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 750 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.38% or 11,558 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 72,149 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 587,535 are held by Bb&T Secs. Smith Moore reported 16,186 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,626 shares. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel has 117,800 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Co reported 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers has 13.47 million shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. 291,775 are held by Ami Asset. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc accumulated 3.48% or 312,242 shares. Shayne & Ltd Liability Company invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4.51M shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.91% or 126,918 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.9% or 115,249 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prns holds 0.02% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 2.10M shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 104,582 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 437,638 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio.

