D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Raised Stake by $521,970

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $332.45 lastly. It is down 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07B market cap company. It closed at $332.45 lastly. It is down 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mufg Americas reported 36,483 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel holds 0.3% or 4,375 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. The California-based Neumann Limited Com has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Cap Rech Investors has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Insur holds 19,796 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Tompkins holds 0.12% or 1,633 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca invested in 0.05% or 790 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Motley has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 55,207 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Savings Bank N A Or has 800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

