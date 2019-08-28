D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $336,490; Stock Price Rose; S Squared Technology Holding in Fireeye (FEYE) Has Upped by $320,000

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 2.03 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 94,168 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 24,825 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 11,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 2.25M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 350 shares. 145,000 are held by Paw Cap. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 21,984 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 5,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.39M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Lc invested in 20,020 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.49 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Lc holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 12,145 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 29,760 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated reported 76,954 shares. Cap reported 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Companies Lllp reported 30,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M Holdings Secs Incorporated stated it has 1,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Signature & Invest Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,354 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.19% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. The Hawaii-based Ckw Financial Grp has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Forbes J M And Company Llp reported 2.91% stake. 91,381 were reported by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 44,342 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluestein R H & has 81,878 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr Corp stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wright Investors holds 1,742 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

