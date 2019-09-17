D L Carlson Investment Group Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Upped by $4.87 Million as Share Price Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Its Holding in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) as Share Value Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $186.12. About 5.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA DOESN’T PLAN TO EXCLUDE OR DECREASE FACEBOOK HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 21/03/2018 – Facebook App Developer Kogan Defends His Actions With User Data; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH DATA ABUSE BOUNTY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 71,176 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has published an informational blog post about how its app collects and uses background location data from smartphones – Live Trading News” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 181,447 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,804 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership invested in 8,492 shares or 1.59% of the stock. 317,221 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Shaker Limited Liability Com Oh invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 32,301 were accumulated by North Star Asset Management. Boltwood Mngmt has 6,758 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.12 million shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 1,925 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 155,386 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baltimore accumulated 47,077 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,235 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 78,465 shares to 280,110 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 33,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,606 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2016 – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Fast-Growing Chip Stocks With Solid Upside – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Expands Its Digital Strategy With Closing of BoeFly Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.85M for 9.57 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,503 shares. Clover Prtn Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 119,300 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Strs Ohio has 32,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 0% or 9,578 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). 39,439 were accumulated by Parametric Associate Ltd. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 74,299 shares or 0% of the stock. 114,107 were reported by D E Shaw Com Inc. Palouse Capital stated it has 15,290 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Maltese Management Limited stated it has 194,429 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings.