D L Carlson Investment Group Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased; Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) as Market Value Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 569,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 3.06 million shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 04/05/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.50 FROM EUR 7.60; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Pft EUR1.34B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s placed GarantiBank International N.V.’s ratings on review for downgrade; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR 33.4m Notes and the liquidity facility of IM Prestamos Fondos Cedulas, FTA; 07/03/2018 – Spain’s BBVA lifts stake in Atom to nearly 40%; 11/05/2018 – BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IMF DEAL MOST LIKELY A PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINE:BBVA; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rts On BBVA Bancomer

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,438 shares to 101,117 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 14,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

More recent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) CEO Onur GenÃ§ on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Second year of BBVA MUSIC SESSIONS starts fast in Houston with acclaimed singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, along with special guest, MAX – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,044 shares to 97,338 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 15,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,443 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.