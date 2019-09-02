D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Cree (CREE) Stake; F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 24.83% above currents $128.73 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray has “Sell” rating and $157 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. DA Davidson maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Deutsche Bank. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $188.0000 191.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $211.0000 188.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $165.0000 120.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $155 New Target: $180 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $157 New Target: $163 Upgrade

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Cree Inc. (CREE) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 42,240 shares as Cree Inc. (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 213,658 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 171,418 last quarter. Cree Inc. now has $4.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 27.35% above currents $42.93 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Underweight” on Monday, August 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Com has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 2,895 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 501,700 shares. First Republic holds 0% or 12,927 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 1.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 51 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 4,772 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 23,100 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cree, MSG Networks, and Children’s Place Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Walmart Sues Tesla, Cree Beats on Q4 Estimates, Whiffs on Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cree (CREE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Mongodb Inc. stake by 8,775 shares to 35,917 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 4,201 shares and now owns 17,076 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt L P holds 1,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 1,625 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 5,358 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 7,074 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,390 are owned by Oak Assoc Ltd Oh. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 4,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 97,553 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.06% or 152,382 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,637 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Shamrock Asset stated it has 264 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 9/1/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.