D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $352,440; PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (PRGAF) Shorts Decreased By 0.88%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 198 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 5,034 shares with $8.96M value, up from 4,836 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $887.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $12.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.04. About 1.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,750 shares to 7,808 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 10,580 shares and now owns 51,483 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated stated it has 7,064 shares. Greenbrier Partners has invested 11.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Consultants invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Fin Group Inc Inc has 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 1.71 million shares. Barton Investment Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,416 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd accumulated 1,600 shares. Chatham Capital owns 241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 735,592 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 720,741 shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 320 shares. Lau Assocs Lc accumulated 0.7% or 766 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated invested in 10.23% or 16,819 shares.

Pargesa Holding SA operates in various industry and services sectors in Switzerland, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Holdings and Imerys. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers functional additives used in construction and paper production; monolithic refractories for high-temperature industries, such as steelmaking, casting, petrochemicals, glass, cement, etc.; and mineral specialties for mobile energy, electronics, and unconventional oil exploration.