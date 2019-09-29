D L Carlson Investment Group Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $4.87 Million as Stock Value Rose; New South Capital Management Has Cut Its Service International (SCI) Stake by $3.84 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 83,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.95M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.35M shares traded or 74.95% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 27,618 shares to 43,245 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 5,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,932 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 of the Highest-Growth Stocks in the Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Cap LP stated it has 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Group invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.96% or 21,138 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 16,567 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications reported 17,490 shares. Fin Counselors holds 61,943 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Milestone Gru reported 3,087 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 8,471 are held by Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119.35 million shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 812 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Prtnrs Equity Management Limited Liability invested 8.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hm Payson & owns 64,024 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,751 shares. Peoples Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 210 shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWV) by 17,300 shares to 68,900 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) by 179,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 34,618 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 208,853 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Select Equity Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5.99M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 203,208 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 18,391 shares. 296,821 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.15% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 9,445 shares. 54,456 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0.02% or 846,538 shares. 7,321 are held by Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.01% or 6,818 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 324 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock.