D L Carlson Investment Group Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 1.23M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 65,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, down from 70,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 2.83 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.