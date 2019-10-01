D L Carlson Investment Group Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB); As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Share Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Raised Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 30,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 228,027 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 197,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 41,206 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $174.95. About 12.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says 200 Million Facebook Users List Themselves as Single; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,556 shares in its portfolio. 101,812 are held by Charles Schwab. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 254,167 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0.01% or 2.43 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 11,021 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,823 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 85,036 shares. Legal And General Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $275,519 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fentura Financial Inc. (FETM) by 36,500 shares to 260,638 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,261 shares, and cut its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc..

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,564 shares to 24,590 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 53,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,838 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.