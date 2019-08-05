D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Shorts at Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) Lowered By 0.97%

Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. GAIN’s SI was 1.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 1.28M shares previously. With 137,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s short sellers to cover GAIN’s short positions. The SI to Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo’s float is 3.97%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 97,027 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,297 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 56,552 shares with $10.74M value, down from 59,849 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $876.63B valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $10.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.98. About 29.33 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) was bought by DULLUM DAVID A R on Tuesday, June 4.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $367.61 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

