D L Carlson Investment Group Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position; Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 1206.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 67,430 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 73,020 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 5,590 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $84.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 2,195 shares as Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 28,060 shares with $4.69 million value, down from 30,255 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp. now has $111.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.90% above currents $161.96 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.89% above currents $43.74 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 11,217 shares to 58,569 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 7,808 shares. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.